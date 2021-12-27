ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury goes into the NHL’s COVID-19

By PHIL THOMPSON Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury into COVID-19 protocol Monday. He’s the second Hawk to go on the COVID list since Calvin de Haan went in a week ago. De Haan was removed Monday. The Hawks...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

NHL

Fleury named Unmasked Goalie of the Year

Winning Vezina Trophy with Golden Knights, adjusting technique after trade to Blackhawks earn him award. Marc-Andre Fleury may seem like an obvious choice as the winner of the 2021 Unmasked Goalie of the Year, but the reasons for selecting him go beyond winning his first Vezina Trophy, voted as the top goalie in the NHL on June 29 or becoming the third goalie in NHL history to win 500 games on Dec. 9.
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out on taxi squads, Olympic decision

Brad Marchand isn’t shy to speak his mind and he's done just that again. The Boston Bruins star forward posted a statement on social media Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the NHL’s recent decision on taxi squads and withdrawing from participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. Marchand’s...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
NHL
NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
Merced Sun-Star

Blackhawks’ Lacquette becomes NHL’s 1st First Nations scout

When Brigette Lacquette first heard from the Chicago Blackhawks, she didn't think the message was real. It was, and it arrived at a perfect time. Lacquette became the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team when she was hired by the Blackhawks this year. Making history is familiar...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL

