During the past few weeks, the Ottawa Senators compiled some positive results, winning five out of their last eight games. To continue their positive momentum from 2021, they will need their top line to keep their production up, Tim Stützle to continue flourishing in his new second-line centre role, and hopefully, some bounce-back performances from some of their slightly disappointing players. As the team sits in third-last in the NHL, there are a number of issues with the team, but here are some of the more obvious bounce-back candidates.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO