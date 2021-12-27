ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Depleted Lightning lean on goaltending vs. struggling Canadiens

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning are having to overcome much adversity, and more has been added in the past 24 hours. Holding the top spot in the Atlantic Division, the Lightning learned that when -- perhaps if -- they host Montreal on Tuesday night as the NHL reopens play, they will do...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Lightning rally late, beat Canadiens in OT as NHL returns

Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night in the first NHL game following an extended holiday break. Perry got the equalizer with 19.7 seconds left in...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Brayden Point returns, Paul Byron remains out as Lightning host Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning will get an important piece back in the lineup ahead of their first game back from the extended holiday break. Star centre Brayden Point will return to the lineup Tuesday night when the Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens. Point has been out of the lineup since...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning prevail over Canadiens in their 12th overtime game this season

TAMPA — The Canadiens’ first trip to Amalie Arena since the Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup in July was very different than that memorable night. These teams already are going in different directions, with the Lightning leading the league in points and Montreal more likely to land the No. 1 overall draft pick. But they both have been affected by COVID-19.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
ESPN

Viewers guide to Canadiens-Lightning, Coyotes-Sharks on ESPN+

The NHL returns to action Tuesday after the league took an extended holiday break due to increased COVID-19 cases. There haven't been any games played since Dec. 21. The ESPN+ exclusive schedule continues on Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Montreal Canadiens and then the San Jose Sharks hosting the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Edmundson
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Chris Wideman
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Golden Knights jump on Kings early, win 6-3

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-3 win against the host Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves as the Golden Knights were playing their first game since Dec. 21.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlantic Division#Ahl#Syracuse Crunch
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning as the NHL gets back to business on Tuesday night from the Amalie Arena. The Canadiens have really struggled this season and are in need of a win after losing 13 of their last 16 games. Meanwhile, the Lightning has been one of the hottest teams in the NHL, winning eight of their last nine games before the holiday break.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy