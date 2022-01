American voters never elected a Vietnam veteran as president of the United States, though a few came close. John Kerry was the Democratic nominee for president in 2004, and fellow Navy veteran John McCain won the Republican party’s nomination in 2008. Al Gore, the 45th vice president of the United States, received more electoral votes in the 2000 presidential election than any other runner-up in history. Gore enlisted in the Army and deployed to Vietnam in January 1971 as a journalist before being discharged months later.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO