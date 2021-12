COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota were adjusted down by one Tuesday. The corrected statewide total is now 2468. There was no reason given on the Department of health website. Active cases in Brookings County decrease by three to 237. Thirty-six new cases reported Tuesday, raising the total to 5718. Recovered cases are at 5440. There have been 41 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO