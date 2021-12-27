Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Dec. 20-26): St. Frances’ Carlton Carrington and Catonsville’s Ashley Dickey

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.

Boy Athlete of the Week: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball

The junior combo guard was the best player on the floor in the season’s most highly-anticipated game to date as No. 1 St. Frances claimed a 72-67 home win over No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph on Thursday. Carrington was efficient in the win, finishing with a team-high 21 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field while making all seven of his free throws. He added three rebounds and a steal.

A McDonogh transfer, Carrington has been an ideal fit for the 13-1 Panthers, averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Girl Athlete of the Week: Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball

The senior point guard has been the driving force in the Comets’ 5-1 start, including a recent stretch when the team enjoyed three wins in four days. On Dec. 17, Dickey finished with 23 points, four rebounds and five steals in a 48-37 win over Hereford. She returned the next day to score 23 points and grab five rebounds and five steals as the Comets defeated Mount de Sales, 38-31, to win the Catonsville Cup. In a 53-23 win against Dulaney on Dec. 20, she totaled 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Dickey is averaging 23 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

Previous winners

Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boy); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girl)

Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girl)

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.