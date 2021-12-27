Lebanon starts tourney off with win

LEBANON — After a few days off because of the holiday, there was a little rust with the Lebanon Lady Tigers on Monday when they kicked off their holiday tournament.

But they were able to shake that rust off and come away with a 48-41 win over Greenfield-Central to advance to the semifinals of the Bloom Bank Classic.

“I’m proud of our girls for being able to maintain the lead during a close game,” Lebanon head coach Candice Huckstep said. “That isn’t something we have been able to do for most of the year. We had too many turnovers and some bad decisions, but the most important thing is getting the win. We have worked a lot on end of game situations, and it was ugly, but we got a win.”

The Tigers had lost two of their previous three games heading into Christmas, including an eight-point loss to Sheridan in which they didn’t play well in the second half.

The win Monday got the team back to .500 on the year, and Huckstep hopes that it can be a boost heading into the rest of the tournament and season.

“We aren’t on the winning side quite yet, but this was an important game for us,” Huckstep said. “We have to come out and play well in the second game now, which I think our girls will do. We knew coming back from break it might be a little ugly – our last real practice was Thursday – so I am proud of our girls for being able to pull this out.”

Lebanon led throughout the second half, but didn’t score for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Greenfield-Central cut the Tigers eight-point lead down to three at 40-37, but Lebanon was able to execute in crunch time.

Emily Sperry made back-to-back baskets to keep the Cougars at bay, and after a basket by Alexis Wines, Sperry added two free throws to clinch it.

Sperry had 10 of 12 points in the second half.

“She’s been playing really well the last couple of games,” Huckstep said. “She struggled a little bit early in the season, but she has turned it around. She is in there grabbing offensive rebounds, she’s a presence down low fighting for inside position and her defense is aggressive. She really stepped up for us today and was a big presence.”

Alexandria Barr had team-high 14 points, all in the first half, for the Tigers. Wines added 10.

Lebanon will play Lafayette Jeff at 6 p.m. tonight.

“I like the idea of playing two games in one day,” Huckstep said. “Especially doing it the first day when hopefully we have the championship tomorrow. We will have a few hours to rest our legs, and hopefully we take care of the ball and value possessions. If we do that, we will be in a position to win that second one.”