Spacious apartment bargains under $2.5 million

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) formally announced the selection of Camber Property Group, Henge Development, and SAA | EVI Development as the development team to deliver comprehensive building and apartment upgrades for nearly 4,800 residents and more than 2,000 apartments at Edenwald Houses in the Bronx. The selected partners will further engage with residents and continue to refine their plans for renovations over the next 12 to 18 months, with construction expected to begin in 2023. The Authority’s community planning process for the Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program incorporated a resident review committee, which interviewed prospective development teams about the proposed building upgrades, management practices, sustainability and design features, and plans to enhance social services. The selection of the PACT partners is an important step in the Authority’s commitment to meaningfully improve living conditions for NYCHA residents.
