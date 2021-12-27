Spacious apartment bargains under $2.5 million

The warehouse formerly at 22-44 Jackson Avenue has given way to a twin-towered rental development dubbed 5Pointz, but its history as a street art mecca has not been forgotten. Street artists spent years using the building as a canvas and turning it into a graffiti art destination, but developer G&M Realty whitewashed the building without warning before demolishing it. A group of graffiti artists sued under a provision known as VARA (Visual Artists Rights Act); in 2018, Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Frederic Block ruled that the developer violated the artists’ rights and ordered them to pay the artists the maximum of $150K per destroyed artwork for a total of $6.75 million. G&M Realty tried to take their case to the Supreme Court, but their request was declined last fall.

