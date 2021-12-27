Deputies search area near where 5-year-old’s body was found

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Monday searched an area near a Phenix City home where a 5-year-old girl’s body was discovered earlier this month.

WRBL reports that deputies with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office searched through a thick patch of trees on the right side of the abandoned house. The body of Kamarie Holland, 5, was discovered at the abandoned house earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, has been charged with capital murder.

Holland’s mother told police that when she woke up at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 that her daughter was gone and the front door of their Columbus, Georgia home was open, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor told reporters earlier this month. The girl’s body was found late that night at an abandoned home in Alabama, he said. Taylor said earlier this month that Williams once lived at the home where the girl’s body was found.

A judge has issued a gag order in the case that prevents law enforcement officers and others from making public comments about the case.