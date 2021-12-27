ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Deputies search area near where 5-year-old’s body was found

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Monday searched an area near a Phenix City home where a 5-year-old girl’s body was discovered earlier this month.

WRBL reports that deputies with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office searched through a thick patch of trees on the right side of the abandoned house. The body of Kamarie Holland, 5, was discovered at the abandoned house earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, has been charged with capital murder.

Holland’s mother told police that when she woke up at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 that her daughter was gone and the front door of their Columbus, Georgia home was open, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor told reporters earlier this month. The girl’s body was found late that night at an abandoned home in Alabama, he said. Taylor said earlier this month that Williams once lived at the home where the girl’s body was found.

A judge has issued a gag order in the case that prevents law enforcement officers and others from making public comments about the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Tennessee Highway Patrol plans added New Year’s enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is planning a traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s Eve holiday period. Troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols and checkpoints for seatbelts, sobriety and driver’s licenses, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The campain begins at 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and concludes on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

TOKYO (AP) — The suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said Friday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy