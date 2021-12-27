ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Man charged in fatal beating of girlfriend’s daughter, 3

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 23-year-old Detroit-area man has been arrested in the fatal beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Shean Amerson of Pontiac was arraigned Saturday on felony murder and child abuse charges, according to the Oakland County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded Dec. 18 to a home in Pontiac on a report of an unconscious child. Aziya Matthews was rushed to an area hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit. She was pronounced dead on Dec. 20.

Hospital staff told investigators the girl had suffered severe head trauma, a collapsed lung, broken ribs that were in various stages of healing, round wounds on her legs and torso consistent with being burned by a cigarette and black eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

TOKYO (AP) — The suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said Friday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy