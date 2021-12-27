12 Beautiful Ice Skating Rinks Around The World

Through March 2022 ("conditions permitting") THE THINGS SEEN AT AN ICE RINK... might include banners on the walls, brightly trumpeting past hockey or broomball victories, or bleachers where bundled-up people can sit and watch the icy action, or a snack bar, the sort of place that has cocoa, cider, or both. But granite, fir trees, and the occasional hawk? Those stunning sights aren't typically associated with an expanse of recreational ice, the sort of surface that's perfect for pirouettes, gliding, or the occasional figure eight. There is a picturesque place, right here in California, that boasts all of those majestic views in the vicinity of its ice rink, including one of the best-known granite giants in the world. We're talking about Half Dome, of course, and the recreational skating spot that icily exists not far from its powerful presence: Curry Village Ice Skating Rink.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO