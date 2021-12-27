ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 – Swedish Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Dausgaard

wfmt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving begun their collaboration in 1997, the Swedish Chamber Orchestra and its conductor laureate Thomas Dausgaard have developed an...

www.wfmt.com

wmht.org

Live From Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrates its new season with the opening of a restored city landmark, Bradley Symphony Center. Under the baton of Ken-David Masur, with special guest pianist Aaron Diehl, the orchestra will perform works by Ellington, Gershwin and Stravinsky, along with a new piece by Eric Nathan commemorating the grand opening of the Center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
culturemap.com

Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Con Amore: Dorothy Gal

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 season is themed "Mozart Con Amore." This concert will feature soprano Dorothy Gal and include selections like Britten's Men of Goodwill, Waldteufel's Les Patineurs (Skater’s Waltz), Mozart's Exsultate, jubilate, Krogstad's The Bells of Christmas, Shelsdon's A Most Wonderful Christmas, I Saw Three Ships, and Moraine's Christmas Island. There will also be the annual sing-along.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the history of Jazz music, Count Basie is the only bandleader who has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold out concerts all over the world, with members personally chosen by him, for over 30 years after his passing.
DALLAS, TX
womanaroundtown.com

A Concert of Stunning Surprises – American Symphony Orchestra Launches 60th Season

On December 16, at New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, American Symphony Orchestra (ASO) launched its 60th season in a stirring return to the stage with a free concert entitled Mahler in New York. Under the baton of ASO’s Music Director, Leon Botstein, the orchestra presented three composers that Gustav Mahler had championed during his time in New York as well as the Adagio of Mahler’s last, unfinished composition, Symphony No. 10.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
classical-music.com

Chopin: Works for Piano and Orchestra

Variations on Mozart’s ‘Là ci darem la mano’, Op. 2; Fantasia on Polish Airs, Op. 13; Krakowiak, Op. 14; Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise, Op. 22. Piotr Alexewicz (piano); Sinfonia Varsovia/Howard Shelley. NIFC NIFCCD201 64:30 mins. One of the leading young Polish pianists of his generation,...
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Saint-Saëns: Violin Concertos Nos 1 & 3

Introduction & Rondo capriccioso; Havanaise; Romance in C; Samson et Dalila – Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix. Released just in the nick of time for the 2021 Saint-Saëns anniversary, this recording of violin works comes from North America-based Korean violinist Jinjoo Cho and French conductor, and sometime Quatuor Ébène co-founder Mathieu Herzog with his chamber orchestra, Appassionato. Cho, who herself founded a festival for young chamber musicians, here bookends the composer’s first and third violin concertos – the latter one of his great works – with well known shorter pieces.
MUSIC
talbotspy.org

Ring in the New Year with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and Leah Hawkins

Ring in a high-brow toast to the new year early on the eve with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Julien Benichou and featuring guest soloist Leah Hawkins. A Metropolitan Opera soprano, Hawkins appeared in the history-making season-opener, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” by Terence Blanchard and based on a memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow. The world premiere opera is the first ever performed at the Met by an African-American composer. Hawkins, a Philadelphia native, also performed at the Met in the George Gershwin classic, “Porgy and Bess.” Earlier this season, Hawkins played the role of Desdemona in “7 Deaths of Maria Callas” at the Opera national de Paris.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Paul Simon Songbook

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Symphony Orchestra will present an evening of music from the legendary Paul Simon which explores his unique artistry as a songwriter from his years with Simon and Garfunkel through his solo albums Graceland and Rhythm of the Saints.
MUSIC
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s January concert postponed

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s January concert will now take place sometime in June. Photo courtesy of Delaware Symphony Orchestra. Citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and concerns surrounding the omicron variant, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Jan. 21, 2022 concert featuring pianist Lara Downes until an undetermined date in June.  “With the enormous rise in infection rates ... Read More
MUSIC
highlandsranchherald.net

Symphony concert to welcome 2022

The Littleton Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jurgen de Lemos, will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a concert at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S. Datura St., Littleton. Ticket sales will be limited, due to COVID precautions. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for attendance. Tickets cost $40 and include a dessert reception. Waltzes, polkas, marches and more by Schubert, Brahms, Lehar will be featured in de Lemos’ final concert with the orchestra he has led for many years. A brief tribute to de Lemos will follow the concert. Visit littletonsymphony.org for a link to Eventbrite or call 303-933-6824.
LITTLETON, CO
Middletown Press

‘Listen boldly’ as female conductor takes guest turn with Greenwich Symphony Orchestra

GREENWICH — One of the world’s top female conductors will be holding the baton as the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for its next concert. Conductor Mélisse Brunet began her career in France and this fall was named director of orchestral studies at the University of Iowa’s School of Music. She also is the new music director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic in Wilkes-Barre.
GREENWICH, CT
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Live Orchestras

I play concerts for a living, so you wouldn’t think I’d need reminding of the dramatic difference between listening to a recording and hearing a live performance. But it was as an audience member, recently, not as a performer, that I had my reminder – and it was a pretty spectacular one, because I was lucky enough to attend a concert by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
CHICAGO, IL
wfmt.com

Bach: Sonatas for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord – Sarah Cunningham, Richard Egarr

Legends of the period-performance community Sarah Cunningham and Richard Egarr need little introduction with their contributions to recorded music, garnering critical acclaim from early music afficionados across the decades. They join forces for their Avie Records debut recording of J.S. Bach’s celebrated Sonatas for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord together with Cunningham’s dazzling Organ Trio Sonata and Flute Partita arrangements to conclude the program.
MUSIC
countylinemagazine.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterpiece Classics

Witness the talent and technique of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra as it brings to life music by some of the greatest composers of orchestral sound including Beethoven and Bottesini. The DSO performs on stage at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 27, under the direction of Assistant...
DALLAS, TX
theadvocate.com

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra performs live again for holiday concert

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Christmas concert, a beloved holiday tradition in Acadiana, dazzled symphony fans at one of the most anticipated concerts this year. The ASO performed live with an audience at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 16, for the first time since March 2020. ASO’s Christmas concert, Track 4: A Sleigh Ride Together, featured special guests Zachary Richard and the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra. A special reception was held before the show for guests to meet and greet each other and to celebrate the ASO’s return to live concerts. Organizers were thrilled to welcome music lovers back after so many cancelled plans and virtual events. We especially loved seeing parents and grandparents bringing their children to enjoy the show. The Christmas concert and reception was one more way for the younger set to get into the Christmas spirit. Congratulations ASO and welcome back!
MUSIC
Delaware Gazette

Symphony brings joy to the world

Over the last few years, the nation has seen much upheaval, pain and death. But one thing has remained constant: the annual holiday concert of the Central Ohio Symphony. There is solace in repetition and ritual. We all long for certainty – or at least a bit of hope and joy – in an uncertain world. At its most recent holiday concert, performed on Dec. 12, the Symphony did not disappoint. It once again brought us “tidings of comfort and joy” and a sense of “umoja” (“unity”), the first of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The program included a total of 12 numbers. Several were crowd-pleasing Christmas medleys, arranged by orchestrators such as Bruce Chase, Arthur Harris, Bob Krogstad or Bob Lowden. (Arrangers often receive short shrift, which is why their names are listed here in full.) At least one of them gave a nod to the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which is also celebrated this season. New this year was “Christmas at the Movies,” which included scores from five classic holiday films.
DELAWARE, OH
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Symphony

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary Last night we stood in a long line for the symphony, waiting to get into the theater. My wife and I were dressed in our finest Christmas clothes purchased from T.J. Maxx. There was light frost on the sidewalk. I was rubbing my hands together, trying not […]
MUSIC
wfmt.com

In Their Own Words: Inspiring Quotes From Classical Artists, Members of the Arts Community, and Colleagues Who Died in 2021

2021 was a year of great loss in the worlds of classical music and the arts. In this respect, 2021 was not different from the years preceding it. The coronavirus pandemic again amplified our grief. As we reflect on the year gone by, Classical WFMT salutes the contributions of members of the arts community who died this past year. We commemorate and celebrate the lives of these artists by allowing them to speak directly to us. May their memories be for a blessing.
MUSIC

