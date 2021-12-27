ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peach provides Pitt’s Patti first start since ‘forever ago’

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVO4i_0dWuVtoO00
1 of 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Patti’s long wait for a second chance as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback is finally ending.

“Seems like forever ago,” Patti said Monday.

In the life of a college career, the gap between Patti’s starts is indeed immense.

Following the decision by Kenny Pickett to opt out and prepare for the NFL draft, Patti has been named No. 13 Pitt’s starter in Thursday night’s Peach Bowl against No. 11 Michigan State.

It will be the first start for Patti since Sept. 28, 2019 when, as a redshirt freshman, he led the Panthers to a 17-14 win over Delaware when Pickett sat out with an injury. Since then, Patti has been mostly an observer as Pickett became one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Finally, Patti’s patience will be rewarded. The junior will be in the spotlight as he attempts to prove he deserves to be Pitt’s starter in 2022.

“I don’t have many reps but I’m still a little bit battle-tested,” Patti said. “And I’m excited to get out there and play again.”

Patti’s limited exposure, especially this season, has made it difficult for Michigan State to prepare a defensive plan.

“It was a real deal to be able to say, OK, who is this guy?” Spartans defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said Monday.

Hazelton’s conclusion: “I think that you see a lot of the same things out of him that you saw out of Kenny.”

There’s another important change for Pitt on offense against Michigan State. Tight ends coach Tim Salem is serving as interim offensive coordinator after Mark Whipple left for the same job at Nebraska.

Whipple conferred directly with Pickett on the sideline during games. Salem will call the plays from the press box.

Patti’s performance will be the most important factor in determining if the Panthers realize their goal of a smooth transition on offense. Salem said he has confidence Patti is prepared for the opportunity.

“Yes, we’ve got a new quarterback, but he’s been involved, he’s been around,” Salem said. “We’re going to go full speed, 100 miles an hour. It’s life without Kenny. That’s just the way it is. We’re still going to show up and play. And I think our players are very excited about that.”

Patti completed 23 of 37 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against Delaware in his only previous start. That tops his combined passing totals from 2020 and 2021, when he threw only a combined 19 passes.

Pitt still has Jordan Addison, an AP All-America first-team selection who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver. Addison, who led the nation with 17 touchdown catches, said “I don’t think it will be too difficult” to adjust to Patti’s passes.

“I would say he knows where to put the ball at on any route and he has great touch,” said Addison of Patti.

Patti’s bowl start will open the competition to determine Pitt’s starter next season. Former Southern Cal starter Kedon Slovis announced last week he is transferring to Pitt.

Patti says he’s determined to take advantage of lessons learned from his three seasons as Pickett’s understudy.

“I think just the reps I’ve got in practice and being able to watch Kenny is a good advantage,” Patti said. “... I’m just ready to go with whatever they throw at us.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
offtackleempire.com

2021 Peach Bowl Preview: Michigan State-Pitt

Maybe it’s residual satisfaction that the holidays went off without any problems, maybe it’s the photogenic snowflakes fluttering to ground here in metro Detroit that I’ll leave behind for a quick trip to 70-degree weather, or maybe it was my team’s surprisingly satisfying team on the field, but I’m feeling good. You feeling good, Off Tackle Imperials? I could just...well, I’ll spare you breaking out in song, but I’m at least going to whistle, haha.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Last BCS Bowl Appearance Didn’t Go Well, but Peach Bowl Should be Better

When Pitt played No. 5 Utah in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl, a future first round quarterback on Pitt’s roster didn’t play. The circumstance between Kenny Pickett opting out of the 2021 Peach Bowl, and Joe Flacco not playing in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl are quite contrasting, but it is one of the only similarities between the two Pitt teams to play in BCS/New Year’s Six Bowls since the turn of the century.
NFL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

What to Expect from Tim Salem’s Pitt Offense in the Peach Bowl

When Tim Salem was the offensive coordinator at Purdue in 1994, he led his Boilermakers’ offense against a Wisconsin defense that featured Mel Tucker in the defensive secondary. Neither Salem nor Tucker could gain the upper hand that October afternoon, with a 27-27 game ending in a tie. While...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Hazelton
Person
Mark Whipple
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ap#Panthers#Michigan State
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday

Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Harrison Butker at their service for Week 16, they signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster. His stint with the team didn’t last very long, though. On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially waived Fry. Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find...
NFL
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy