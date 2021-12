A 13-year old boy died in Florida Sunday after crashing his dirt bike while police were trying to pull him over for driving recklessly. According to a Florida NBC affiliate, the boy has been identified as Stanley Davis Jr., who gained officers’ attention because he was driving erratically on Boynton Beach Boulevard. Video obtained by NBC shows Davis at a gas station and a police SUV follows him after he exits the station.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO