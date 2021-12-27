ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mages of Mystralia is free on the Epic Games Store

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Christmas may have come and gone, but the Epic Games Store is still giving away plenty of freebies for what’s left of the holiday season.

Monday’s free title on the Epic Games Store is Mages of Mystralia. In this isometric fantasy adventure title, players must design spells to counter nasty creatures and solve puzzles. The game came out back in 2017 to quite a warm reception. Right now, it’s sitting at a comfortable 74 on Metacritic and garnered a “Very Positive” community reception on Steam.

You can pick up Mages of Mystralia for free on the Epic Games Store here.

Mages of Mystralia is free on the Epic Games Store from now until Dec. 28 at 8 A.M. PDT / 9 A.M. MDT / 11 A.M EDT so if you’re even slightly curious, grab it right now.

Mages of Mystralia’s launch trailer sure makes it out to be a beauty, even despite it being a 5-year-old game.

The Epic Games Store will continue giving away free titles all week, so check back on ForTheWin to see what’s available as deals go live! Last week, the platform gave away Vampyr and Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition, so there’s a reasonable degree of variety going into these offerings.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

