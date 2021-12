Jason Sudeikis's award-winning series Ted Lasso became the necessary salve to many during a rough year. Viewers latched on to Ted Lasso’s sunny disposition and never-ending Rolodex of puns and pop culture references just to survive. It’s as if he held the gravitational pull needed to escape the dark hole that’s been these past two years. And with good reason. It hasn’t been easy, not even for our good old coach Ted Lasso. The same man who tries so hard to find the good in others and every situation. Not a facade, but a necessary coping mechanism to hide and deflect from his own pain. It’s almost instinctual for people who carry such an endless supply of pain and grief on the inside to do so, so as not to break under the immense weight of it all. A feeling I’m all too familiar with.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO