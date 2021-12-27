ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Stanley Tells Staff to Wear Up, Limit Large In-Person Meetings

Amid the rise in omicron cases, Morgan Stanley has told staff who have to be in the office in the first two weeks of January that they must wear masks when not at their desks, according to news reports. The wirehouse has also told employees to limit large in-person...

Morgan Stanley Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Morgan Stanley CEO apologises for forcing staff back to the office in June by threatening pay cuts: ‘I was wrong’

Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman admitted on Monday that he “was wrong” to demand that staff return to the office or risk a cut to their pay.Speaking on CNBC, Mr Gorman said he had believed that the US would be through the Covid-19 pandemic by Labor Day.He now believes that the end to the pandemic is still a way off.“I think we’ll still be in it through most of next year,” said Mr Gorman in an interview on Closing Bell on Monday.“Everybody’s still finding their way and then you get the omicron variant. Who knows, we’ll have pi,...
Morgan Stanley Stock Still Has Some Upside

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has gained around 46% YTD and is currently trading close to $100 per share – a marginal decline since the third-quarter earnings release. However, it still has an 11% upside potential to its fair value of $111 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The bank delivered better than expected results in the last quarter, and both revenues and earnings increased on a year-on-year basis. The top-line grew on the back of growth in investment banking, equity trading, asset management, and wealth management segments. While the investment banking business benefited from higher mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and IPO deals, the asset and wealth management unit was supported by the acquisition of E-Trade and Eaton Vance. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter of the year. Notably, the consensus estimates for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings are around $14.6 billion and $1.88, respectively.
Covid, Wildfires, and Climate Change: Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Giving Guidance

As another year draws to a close, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management advisors are aiming to help guide clients’ charitable giving in a way that helps their gifts go further. Philanthropy-related inquires come from the firm’s financial advisors constantly, according to Chad Bolick, senior philanthropic advisor, family office resources at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “It could be, ‘What is the right charitable giving tool for my client?’” he said. “It could be, ‘What organizations in Seattle are focused on early childhood education?’”
Morgan Stanley to boost stake in China brokerage to 94%

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley is set to increase its stake in its brokerage joint venture in China by 4.06% to 94%, an exchange filing showed on Wednesday, putting it on track to take full ownership of the business. The U.S. bank will inject 698 million yuan ($110...
Finra Suspends, Fines Ex-Morgan Stanley Rep Accused of Juicing Commissions

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has suspended and fined an ex-Morgan Stanley broker for allegedly switching the account credits for nearly 190 trades over a 29-month period in order to earn himself bigger commissions. John Patrick Miller received a 15-day suspension and a $2,500 fine, according to a letter of...
Goldman Sachs Makes Covid Boosters Compulsory, Requires More Tests

As the omicron variant spreads, Goldman Sachs is making Covid-19 booster shots mandatory for employees at its U.S. offices, according to news reports. The bank will require anyone entering its U.S. offices to get a booster by February 1, if they are eligible for the injection by that date, Bloomberg reports.
Morgan Stanley will frame new portrait at the helm

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When’s the right time for a Wall Street titan to leave? Probably when the company’s fortunes are on a high, and with an oven-ready successor teed up. By that logic, Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) James Gorman will be the first of the long-standing bank chiefs to go.
Fullife Healthcare Receives Funding From Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia

The investment will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of flagship brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix. Fullife Healthcare raised its Series C funding of over US$22 million by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA). Fullife Healthcare is the pioneer manufacturer in effervescent technology for healthcare and nutraceutical products. The company owns flagship brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, which are the leaders in active nutrition and beauty respectively.
CVS vs Walgreens: Morgan Stanley expert weighs in

Ricky Goldwasser likes CVS but has an "underweight" rating on Walgreens. She explains why she likes one but not the other on CNBC's "The Exchange". CVS Health is up over 40% this year versus Walgreens at less than 20%. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:...
Morgan Stanley commits $20 million for education initiative

(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley on Monday made a $20 million commitment to an education and career initiative for students from low-to-moderate income backgrounds, the latest move by the Wall Street bank to address under-representation of specific groups. The bank said the initiative, which will impact over 30,000 students, was...
Base case is Omicron will peak in 10-12 weeks – Morgan Stanley

Even as the South African covid variant tightens the grip, analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) stay hopeful of witnessing a reduction in the Omicron-linked cases with their basic assumption suggesting the virus strain’s peak in 10-12 weeks. The MS also mentioned that the daily cases are likely ~2-3x the...
Steward Partners Lures Another Wealth Manager from Wells Fargo

Steward Partners Global Advisory says it has lured another experienced wealth manager from Wells Fargo. Joshua Ritz has joined Steward Partners, an independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, as divisional president responsible for the Mid-Atlantic region, the registered investment advisor said. Ritz has more than two dozen years’ experience in financial services, according a Steward Partners press release.
CNH Industrial on the move as Morgan Stanley awards Overweight rating

CNH Industrial (CNHI +2.8%) pops to a 52-week high after Morgan Stanley resumes coverage at Overweight with a $24 price target, noting the company will become a pure-play agriculture equipment business upon completion of the Iveco spinoff on January 1, which should spark significantly higher investment interest in the U.S.
RIA Firms Maintain Mix of Virtual and In-Person Meetings for 2022

Registered investment advisor firms are maintaining a mix of virtual and in-person business to accommodate clients, with some tentatively increasing in-person meetings. “Hybrid advice is here to stay. What we have learned from the pandemic is that we need to meet clients on their terms. Some clients only want to interact face-to-face; others want to know their planner is in the office when they encounter a big life moment but prefer the day-to-day flexibility of talking to a planner from their kitchen table after they put their kids to bed,” said Jason Van de Loo, head of retail and marketing at Edelman Financial Engines.
Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
