NFL

LEMME TELL YOU| Ravens lose; Unwanted Christmas gifts; Watching movies based on books

By Tiffany Watson
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens lose to the Bengals. What to do with Christmas...

foxbaltimore.com

Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

You Can (Supposedly) Avoid Bad Luck By Taking Your Christmas Tree Down on This Day

We wish we could keep our Christmas trees up year-round. No room will ever feel cozier than when it’s filled with garland, twinkling lights and of course, a decorated tree. There’s something about walking into a room and smelling the citrusy aroma of a pine tree or having twinkly lights on in the evenings that makes us extraordinarily reluctant to leave this one piece of Christmas behind. Alas, Christmas is over, and the time to take down our beautifully decorated, delightful-smelling trees is fast approaching. Although some people (perhaps a Scrooge?) are thrilled to get an oversize plant out of their...
HOME & GARDEN
WFMY NEWS2

Did they like your Christmas gift? How you can tell!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how old you are, everyone enjoys getting a Christmas gift. If you're like most people, you want others to like the gifts you buy for them. As hard as you might try to find the perfect gift, you might fall short. There are ways to tell if you watch their body language. Everyone knows to be gracious when they receive a gift, but their eyes and lips might let you know that they're not crazy about your present. For example, you might see on their lips, but not in their eyes. This means that the outside corner of their eyes won't crinkle. Another sign is an exaggerated eyebrow arch that stays too long. Or, their nose might wrinkle just a bit. Or, they might pull their head back slightly. Or, they might twist their lips or straighten their lips into a tight line. All signs that they're trying not to show that they dislike the gift.
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox News

WATCH: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MOVIES
92.9 WTUG

Have You Watched Alabama’s Most Watched Christmas Movie?

The Christmas holiday season is my favorite time of the year. I typically overindulge in Christmas music, holiday lights, and movies. Pour me a cup of hot cocoa, give me some Christmas cookies, my comfy PJs, and turn on either Hallmark or Lifetime, and this is what I would call, “living my best life.”
ALABAMA STATE
CinemaBlend

8-Bit Christmas: What To Watch If You Liked The HBO Max Movie

Every now and again, a new Christmas movie comes along and immediately finds a place in your rotation of must-watch holiday classics. It doesn’t happen nearly as much as it should, but it did recently happen with me when I watched 8-Bit Christmas, the 2021 HBO Max movie starring Neil Patrick Harris as a father telling his daughter about one of his most treasured memories and how he secured his very own Nintendo Entertainment System.
MOVIES
WPRI

Rhody Round-Up: What Christmas Movie have you never watched?

It’s the final Rhody Round-Up of the year and we had some questions for our panel. We talk about all things Christmas. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

Can You Find the Festive Dog in This Holiday Scene?

Pets love to make themselves part of the festivities on Christmas morning by hiding among the presents and wrapping paper. Even if you can spot your own dog beneath the Christmas tree, you may have a hard time finding the festive pooch hidden in this illustration. One of the dogs in this brainteaser is wearing a Santa hat—how quickly can you spot him?
PETS
countryliving.com

Can You Find Santa's Missing Hat in the Christmas Wrapping Paper?

Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.

