‘SEAL Team’: Mick Jagger Once Growled at Jason Hayes Actor David Boreanaz

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
SEAL Team star David Boreanaz revealed that the Rolling Stones frontman once rejected a conversation in an unusual way. In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor discussed what it was like in Hollywood during the 1990s. Of course, Boreanaz first rose to fame in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“I remember being at a big party after an awards ceremony, tons people there and celebrities,” explained Boreanaz. “Nobody really knows how to talk to each other at these events. I was making my way through, and I saw Mick Jagger corner left in a booth with his crew. So I’m figuring, I’m going to have a ‘Mick Jagger, how are you’ good moment.”

So as I’m approaching him, I get about three feet and he just does this whole ‘Rawwrrrrr!’ and I’m like ‘whoa!’ the actor continued. “Mick Jagger was like growling at me. I caught eyes and he looked at me and was just like ‘rawrrr’ and I was like ‘okay, I’m not coming towards your den, I’m passing.’ That was Mick Jagger, you just kind of keep rolling.”

Host James Corden then joked that the SEAL Team star should have “doubled down.” He suggested Boreanaz growl back at Jagger then launch fully into “cat play.” Boreanaz laughed, but admitted he lost his courage to approach the rock legend after that.

“It’s weird,” he said. “He’s growling at you out of nowhere.” In response, Corden quipped that he didn’t “consider him to be a satisfied man,” to which the SEAL Team star busted into laughter.

Boreanaz Opens Up About SEAL Team

Additionally, the SEAL Team actor discussed his role of Jason Hayes after Corden congratulated him on five seasons of the hit show.

“It’s been a very humbling experience to portray this character for five seasons,” Boreanaz told Corden. “And the biggest reward I can get is when a veteran comes up to you and says, ‘Thank you so much, you saved my life, I reached out and got help.’”

SEAL Team isn’t afraid to deal with heavy storylines. Past storylines have involved post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries, and a significant plot involving a member of the team getting captured and tortured occurred in season four. The veteran’s resulting issues became a significant point of character development. In the most reason season, Hayes suffers from blackouts and memory loss as a result of his repetitive traumatic brain injuries. Like many real-life veterans, he struggles between reaching out for help and hoping his symptoms will disappear.

“So to receive that, and to know that we’re at least scratching the surface and putting some light into some dark corners is very remarkable,” continued Boreanaz. The actor is proud to be on a show that allows veterans to feel seen. He hopes that more will get the help they deserve as a result of watching SEAL Team.

