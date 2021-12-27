What might Auburn's offense look like with Bryan Harsin calling plays?

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—Fourth quarter struggles were again an issue for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football Tigers as they fell 17-13 to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl to finish the season at 6-7 overall. It's the first losing season for Auburn since 2012 as the Tigers end the year with a five-game losing streak. On Tuesday, Auburn's depleted defense more than held its own against Houston, but the offense failed to finish off drives in the loss. Coach Bryan Harsin, linebacker Chandler Wooten and tight end John Samuel Shenker discuss the loss in the following videos.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO