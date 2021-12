INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a wreck that blocked northbound U.S. 1 late Thursday, sheriff’s officials said. The crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened Thursday evening on U.S. 1 near 11th Street, south of 12th Street, Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the vehicle was headed northbound on U.S. 1 when the automobile hit a person crossing the road.

