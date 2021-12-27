ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

St. Vincent de Paul Clothing

southernminn.com
 4 days ago

617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free...

www.southernminn.com

WAFB

St. Vincent de Paul serves hundreds of Christmas Day meals and gifts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people waited outside of St. Vincent de Paul to receive their Christmas gift: a hot meal, clothes, and toys for children. Walking by the lines, a lot of smiles could be seen on people’s faces. It is clear that they were grateful, but Michael Washington went out of his way to express his gratitude.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wave of Long Island

St. Francis de Sales Goes Up In Lights

The community was left elated last Thursday, December 9th, as the corner of Beach 129th and Rockaway Beach Boulevard went up in lights for St. Francis de Sales Parish’s annual lighting of the Christmas Trees and angels. Members of the NYPD closed off the street as the block became...
RELIGION
Vincent De Paul
#Hygiene
Alpena News

St. Paul donates to Sunday Supper

On Friday, Dec. 17, St. Paul Lutheran Church of Alpena presented to Trinity Episcopal Church’s Sunday Supper a check for $1,200, which was the 10% tithe from the day’s proceeds of their Christmas bazaar. From left to right are Lori Ludwig, chairperson of the Christmas bazaar, Ellen Eagan, coordinator of Trinity Episcopal’s Sunday Supper, and Pastor John Shipman from St. Paul Lutheran Church.
ALPENA, MI
Contra Costa Herald

St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa announces new cycle of paid job training starting Jan. 6

Participant re-enters workforce, becomes financially stable homeowner. The Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is a paid job training program aimed at helping the unemployed re-enter the workforce and find stable employment. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen millions suddenly find themselves out of work. In these hard times, it is more important than ever that job applicants understand workplace expectations and have the soft skills to be a contributing employee. The 24-week program teaches participants skills and techniques to find a job and be successful in the workplace, offering training in resume development, interviewing, and organizational skills in a supportive & compassionate environment. Mandatory orientation sessions, applicants should choose either the Pleasant Hill, Brentwood, or the Pittsburg sessions.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Officials Helping Open Warming Center at St. Vincent de Paul

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The City of Oakland announced Thursday that it’s supporting operations at a warming center hosted by the St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Community Center and Shelter. The warming center opens Friday, Dec. 31 and will run until Monday, Jan. 3. Officials activated the center as they anticipate cold weather and near freezing temperatures over the weekend, which will put the city’s most vulnerable populations – homeless, elderly, children – at risk. Thanks to the ten volunteers from the city, the facility will be able to open a second room from Friday through Monday morning. The second room can provide an additional 45 beds per night. The County of Alameda is currently offering the following Winter Emergency Shelter Resources on its website. For Information on accessing other shelters, transitional housing and other housing options in Alameda County, please call 211. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX2now.com

Get Out Along the St. Vincent Greenway

We paid a visit to St. Vincent Greenway where we explored the two sections of the Greenway. One stretches from the University of Missouri St. Louis Campus, through St. Vincent County Park, to St. Charles Rock Road. The southern section stretches from Trojan Park to Forest Park at the Missouri...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mount Vernon News

St. Paul's Epizcopal Service of Lessons and Carols

MOUNT VERNON – A Service of Lessons and Carols will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 100 East High St., on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. The Service of Lessons and Carols is a beautiful combination of scripture readings and music that enables those participating to prepare for the yearly remembrance of the birth of Christ. Carols sung by the congregation or solos follow each reading.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
zachnews.net

Downtown Needles, CA: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Set Free Church of Needles and Saint Ann Catholic Church is serving free Christmas dinners with all the fixings today for Christmas Day 2021.

Sources: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Set Free Church of Needles and Saint Ann Catholic Church (Information):. Downtown Needles, California: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Set Free Church of Needles and Saint Ann Catholic Church is serving free Christmas dinners with all the fixings on Saturday, December 25th, 2021 for Christmas Day 2021.
NEEDLES, CA

