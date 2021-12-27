ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. appeals court sets Jan 7 argument date in Texas abortion case

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – A United States appeals court has set a Jan. 7 argument date in the Texas abortion case, where the panel will hear...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Shore News Network

RGV Agents Arrest Two Gang Members

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested two gang members over the holiday weekend. On Dec. 26, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested Adrian Garcia-Miramontes, a Mexican national who was arrested after he illegally entered the United States near Hidalgo, Texas. Criminal records checks revealed him to be a member of the Paisas gang. In 2009, the 44-year-old migrant was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office for sexual assault and was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to two years’ probation. Garcia-Miramontes has multiple removals from the United States to include his previous encounter in which he was sentenced to 65 months’ confinement.
Shore News Network

Republicans calling for full investigating into Governor Phil Murphy’s pandemic mishandling that lead to deaths of thousands

All 15 members of the Senate Republican Caucus are once again calling for the formation of a Senate Select Committee on the Executive Branch’s Response to the COVID-19 pandemic after Governor Murphy’s Administration disclosed a $53 million settlement with the families of 119 residents who died in New Jersey veteran’s homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#State Supreme Court#Abortions#The U S Supreme Court#Reuters#Republican
Shore News Network

Migrants Placed in Danger by Smugglers

EDINBURG, Texas –Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners work together to disrupt dangerous human smuggling efforts. On Dec. 26, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Harlingen Police Department received a 911 call from a Guatemalan migrant who claimed he and others were being held against their will at a home. Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents alongside Harlingen Police Department officers, responded to the residence suspected of harboring illegally present migrants. A total of seven migrants were discovered in the home and safely secured in Border Patrol custody. The caretaker, a Honduran citizen, was located and will be prosecuted under state charges.
HARLINGEN, TX
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy