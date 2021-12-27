U.S. appeals court sets Jan 7 argument date in Texas abortion case

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested two gang members over the holiday weekend. On Dec. 26, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested Adrian Garcia-Miramontes, a Mexican national who was arrested after he illegally entered the United States near Hidalgo, Texas. Criminal records checks revealed him to be a member of the Paisas gang. In 2009, the 44-year-old migrant was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office for sexual assault and was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to two years’ probation. Garcia-Miramontes has multiple removals from the United States to include his previous encounter in which he was sentenced to 65 months’ confinement.

16 HOURS AGO