Public Health

U.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases

By Thompson Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it...

Related
iheart.com

CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

U.S. CDC recommends against cruise travel as COVID-19 cases resurge

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status, following a jump in onboard COVID-19 cases, in a major blow to the industry that has been ravaged by the pandemic. The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice...
TRAVEL
CBS Minnesota

CDC Changes Guidelines, Shortening Quarantine If You Get COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the Christmas holiday, there is a sudden demand for COVID-19 tests as Omicron surges in the nation. In some testing places, there are long lines, with hundreds of Minnesotans waiting to learn if they’re infected and need to stay away from others. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control is cutting its COVID isolation guidance by half if you’re positive. If you test positive, regardless of vaccination status, you only have to stay home for five days instead of 10. “Our science is advancing, and oftentimes changes are good changes, meaning that we’re learning things and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant will create a surge in January or April, CDC predicts

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus could create a massive surge of cases in either January or April 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The omicron variant — which is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. — will infect millions of people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Explains Reasons For Changes To CDC Quarantine Guidance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that it will shorten the recommended isolation time for those who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. “The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said. The recommendation for people who no longer present symptoms varies depending on their vaccination status. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days, no matter if they’re vaccinated or...
MARYLAND STATE
