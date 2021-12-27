Bears' Matt Nagy assumes he'll coach the final two games of the season

With speculation surrounding Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s future, there are many wondering if Nagy will finish out the remainder of the 2021 season.

Nagy met with the media on Monday afternoon, where he said he’s operating under the assumption that he will be the coach for the final two games of the season.

While it’s a foregone conclusion — or pretty darn close — that Nagy is out after this season. But there’s good reason for the Bears to fire a head coach in-season for the first time in franchise history.

Teams are allowed to start interviewing head coaching candidates starting Tuesday in the final two weeks of the regular season. Teams need to have either fired their head coach or informed their head coach that they will be let go at season’s end.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if the latter is true for Chicago.

While Nagy might be resigned to his future — which has been evident in his demeanor — he’s just focused on this week’s matchup with the New York Giants.

“We’re continuing to move forward this week and prepare for the Giants,” Nagy said.