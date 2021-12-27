ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Matt Nagy assumes he'll coach the final two games of the season

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With speculation surrounding Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s future, there are many wondering if Nagy will finish out the remainder of the 2021 season.

Nagy met with the media on Monday afternoon, where he said he’s operating under the assumption that he will be the coach for the final two games of the season.

While it’s a foregone conclusion — or pretty darn close — that Nagy is out after this season. But there’s good reason for the Bears to fire a head coach in-season for the first time in franchise history.

Teams are allowed to start interviewing head coaching candidates starting Tuesday in the final two weeks of the regular season. Teams need to have either fired their head coach or informed their head coach that they will be let go at season’s end.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if the latter is true for Chicago.

While Nagy might be resigned to his future — which has been evident in his demeanor — he’s just focused on this week’s matchup with the New York Giants.

“We’re continuing to move forward this week and prepare for the Giants,” Nagy said.

Related
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
ESPN

NFL head coach firings, hirings and openings: Latest news, rumors and interview candidates on Jaguars and Raiders jobs

There are two weeks of regular-season football left in the NFL and the debate about which head-coaching jobs are in jeopardy come the offseason is heating up. With the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after less than one season, we know they are going to be on the hunt for a permanent option, and they've already started requesting interviews with candidates. Same with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have interim coach Rich Bisaccia in place after Jon Gruden's resignation in October. The seats are also quite hot in Minnesota and Chicago. It is not unreasonable to think those teams might also have a new coach come the 2022 season. More on that below.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Why Bears' Matt Nagy Started Germain Ifedi Over Larry Borom

Nagy explains why Ifedi started over Borom in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the Bears eliminated from playoff contention, much was made about the team’s decision to start Germain Ifedi over Larry Borom at right tackle against the Seahawks. It ended up being a moot point since Teven Jenkins was hurt early in the game and Borom moved over to the left side to replace him, but the point remained: with games that could be used to help develop some of the team’s young talent, why was the decision made to sideline Borom?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears HC Matt Nagy shows why he's a class act in tribute to Jeff Dickerson

Say what you will about Matt Nagy as the Bears’ head coach. But he’s proved numerous times that he’s a class act and a great person. He showed that once again on Wednesday when he opened his press conference by offering his thoughts and prayers to Jeff Dickerson’s family and friends. Dickerson, who covered the Bears for ESPN for the last two decades, succumbed to colon cancer Tuesday at the age of 44.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Bears#The New York Giants#Foregone Conclusion#American Football#Danwiederer
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?

Two games remain in the 2021 Chicago Bears season — and possibly in Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears coach. As most fans’ thoughts turn toward the offseason and whatever changes might lie ahead, Brad Biggs takes a swing at answering their questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. What percentage chance do you give the Bears to follow the Bulls model and completely clean house? — @heapbig A lot of ...
NFL
FanSided

Have Chicago Bears really not decided on Matt Nagy?

Over the past couple of weeks, it feels as though Matt Nagy and the rest of the city of Chicago are resigned to the fact that after this season Nagy will be let go. Of course, this is just an assumption, as the team has not made any moves yet. In the past, the Chicago Bears never operated in a manner that led to an in-season firing.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know about Matt Nagy's impending firing, coaching search and potential changes within Bears front office

The Chicago Bears are nearing the end of what’s been a tumultuous 2021 season. But things are about to get interesting heading into an offseason of change. Following an embarrassing season, where Chicago will finish with a losing record following back-to-back .500 seasons, it sounds like change is finally on the way. Bears head coach Matt Nagy is expected to be fired at season’s end, which is just one of other potential changes within the organization this offseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

