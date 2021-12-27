New Year's closing schedule

Most city offices, including City Hall, will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year’s holiday and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3. Emergency services will be available as usual.

The next City Council meetings will be held on Jan. 4.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St., will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and reopen 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the following Monday-Friday. Free COVID-19 testing at TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., is closed Dec. 31 and reopens 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the following Monday-Friday.

There will be no change in Solid Waste residential collections (garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste). Residents are allowed to set out two extra bags of garbage on their first collection day after New Year’s Day.

The drop-off stations and Environmental Collection Center will be closed on New Year’s Day. All locations and services will resume normal operations Jan. 3.

Both the North and South Animal Care & Control campuses will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Alliance and Hulen PetSmart Adoption Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. All locations will resume normal operations Jan. 3.

All Fort Worth Library locations will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

On Dec. 31, all community centers, the Haws Athletic Center, FW@6 and Log Cabin Village are closed. Golf courses, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden center and the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge are open. On Jan. 1, community centers, Haws Athletic Center, FW@6, golf courses, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden center, Log Cabin Village, McLeland Tennis Center and the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge will be closed. Water Garden features will be turned off.

To access the Water Department’s automated system for payments and account inquiries or to report an emergency, call the 24-hour call center at 817-392-4477.

On Dec. 31, Trinity Metro’s buses, ACCESS paratransit, TEXRail, ZIPZONE, The Dash and Molly the Trolley will run regular service. Trinity Railway Express will operate on a Saturday schedule. On Jan. 1, TEXRail, ZIPZONE, The Dash and Molly the Trolley will run regular service. Buses and ACCESS paratransit operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. There will be no Trinity Railway Express service. The ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station will be closed. Customer care representatives are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 817-215-8600.

