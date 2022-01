Updated story: Jasey Pace, age 14, has been found safe in Bethel. Her aunt, Statsa Pace, reported that the teenager had been located at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 20. Original story: A 14-year-old girl is missing in Bethel. Jasey Pace was last seen going to the Bethel movie theatre on the night of Sunday, Dec. 19. According to her aunt, Statsa Pace, Jasey’s mom dropped the 14-year-old off at the theater at 6:15 p.m. She has not returned home, and her parents have not been able to contact her via phone or social media.

