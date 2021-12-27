ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Boil Water Notice for Island Residents Rescinded

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 5 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The boil water notice issued on December 25, 2021, for residents of North Padre Island in Corpus Christi has been lifted. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Corpus Christi public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees on North Padre Island that due to a water main break, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

A major water line leak on North Padre Island took place in a newer section of the water line that is 15-years-old. Residents were immediately notified, and emergency response crews were dispatched on Christmas night. Crews worked through the night and into the next day, until the water line repair was completed.

The City implemented a boil water notice as a precautionary measure for customers located on North Padre Island. All other Corpus Christi water customers were not affected. Repairs for this water line have been completed.

All water customers were notified to boil their water prior to consumption. Seniors and persons with weakened immune systems who are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria were especially advised to follow the order.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Corpus Christi Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489). Media representatives can contact Public Relations Specialist Shelby Coppedge at 361-500-5964 or by email at shelbyco@cctexas.com. You can also find updates on Water Utilities' social media channels on Facebook @CCTXWater and on Twitter @CCTXWater.

About Corpus Christi Water Utilities

For over 55 years, the city of Corpus Christi has been vital as the water supplier for the region. Our commitment to 500,000 residents across the Coastal Bend is to deliver water that is affordable, drought-resilient, sustainable, and responsible.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#North Padre Island#Drinking Water#Water Utilities#The Coastal Bend
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

322
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy