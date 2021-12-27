Boil Water Notice for Island Residents Rescinded

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The boil water notice issued on December 25, 2021, for residents of North Padre Island in Corpus Christi has been lifted. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Corpus Christi public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees on North Padre Island that due to a water main break, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

A major water line leak on North Padre Island took place in a newer section of the water line that is 15-years-old. Residents were immediately notified, and emergency response crews were dispatched on Christmas night. Crews worked through the night and into the next day, until the water line repair was completed.

The City implemented a boil water notice as a precautionary measure for customers located on North Padre Island. All other Corpus Christi water customers were not affected. Repairs for this water line have been completed.

All water customers were notified to boil their water prior to consumption. Seniors and persons with weakened immune systems who are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria were especially advised to follow the order.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Corpus Christi Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

