ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Dry January Meets The Food Party!

Mountain View Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy New Year Food Partiers! I hope you’re awash in good food and drink, celebrating the art of the dinner party with friends, and enjoying a personal feeling of good health that comes from eating high-vibe...

www.mv-voice.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
RESTAURANTS
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Good Food#Food And Drink#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#The Food Party#Lsic
flaglerlive.com

How to Make Dry January a Success

Dry January, the campaign led by Alcohol Change UK that challenges people to get through January without alcohol, is now in its tenth year. In that time it has grown from 4,000 people signing up in 2013 to over 130,000 last year – although it’s likely that a far greater number take part without formally registering.
DRINKS
SPY

Get 16 Free Meals from HelloFresh With This New Year’s Resolutions Deal (Limited Time Offer)

If you’re keeping tabs on that calendar of yours, you know that 2021 is coming to a close. That means a brand new year is right around the corner, and with it always comes an onslaught of “new year, new you” messaging from everyone, from your personal trainer at the gym to your mother-in-law. This year, instead of being pulled in a million different directions for what you “could” or “should” be and feeling the need to set unrealistic goals for yourself, we’re looking to put control back in your hands. Instead of a crash diet post-holidays or a sudden drastic...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thechronicle-news.com

Seedlip: The Non-Alcoholic Option for Your Dry January and Beyond

(BPT) - If you're choosing to follow a possibly over-indulgent holiday season with a dry January, you’re not alone. Last year, YouGovAmerica reported that 15% of Americans planned to participate in the Dry January challenge, whether for health reasons or just a lifestyle reset — and the trend shows no sign of slowing down. This burgeoning lifestyle is showing permanence in consumer drinking choices. Nielson saw a 315% increase in online non-alcoholic beverage sales over the past year, according to Business Insider, which analysts predict will continue through 2022. But can you enjoy socializing without sipping on seltzer water or sugary soda all evening?
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theatlanta100.com

Benefits to jumping on the Dry January bandwagon

After the last sip of celebration bubbly, it might be time for a holiday detox. Dry January is an annual tradition for many with plenty of reasons to consider taking part:. • Mood boost – Alcohol is a depressant, so your mood will likely become more stable. • Improved...
HEALTH
naplesillustrated.com

Celebrate Dry January with Tommy Bahama

Since 1995, Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar on Third Street South has celebrated the intersection of tropical- influenced food, inventive drinks, and comfortable leisure apparel. The restaurant continues to stay in the mainstream of a national trend by offering several zero-proof cocktails. “We wanted to bring the island-inspired cocktail experience to those who choose to not drink alcohol,” says Rob Aspaas, cocktail director and regional manager of restaurants for Tommy Bahama. The popular Hawaiian Fizz combines pineapple juice, coconut cream, and lime simple syrup; the ingredients are shaken with ice and topped with Q Club Soda, a natural mixer enhanced with a dash of Himalayan salt. “The Hawaiian Fizz is the perfect nod to our style of handcrafted cocktails—think Italian soda done island style,” Aspaas says.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What To Know If You're Thinking Of Trying Dry January

Dry January got its start in the U.K. in 2014 as a challenge to the sober-curious to take a 31-day "test-drive" of the booze-free lifestyle. Six years after it started, Vice found that the number of U.S. participants was on the decline. Just 14% planned to participate in 2020, which was quite the drop from the 23% who'd intended to do so in 2019. While the numbers for 2022 aren't in yet, YouGov does report that 15% of American adults planned to go dry in January of 2021.
WEIGHT LOSS
austinmonthly.com

4 Great Local Nonalcoholic Options to Get You Through Dry January

The Lowdown: A certified organic, single-fermentation kombucha brewed from locally sourced Zhi Tea. The brand regularly partners with high-profile collaborators like Veracruz All Natural on seasonal flavors. Health Benefits: Like other acidified foods, kombucha has natural probiotics that aid digestion and gut health. But unlike most labels, KTonic doesn’t add...
DRINKS
themanual.com

The Ultimate Guide to Dry January Survival

When the New Year rolls around, many people see it as a perfect time to reset and refresh. Particularly after the richness and festive meals during the holidays, many people set a New Year’s Resolution to start eating healthier and exercising regularly, for example. The holidays are also a time where many of us enjoy our fair share of alcoholic beverages. Between holiday parties, happy hours, and social drinking, spiked eggnog, festive cocktails, Christmas wines, and throwing back some craft beers while spending time off from work with family and friends, you may be feeling like your liver needs a bit of a break. Dry January was designed for exactly this purpose — to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month, with the goal of restoring both your physical health and your healthy relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
Elite Daily

11 Dry January Experiences To Try With Your Besties In 2022

With the new year comes a fresh start, and for some, that means partaking in an alcohol-free January. If that’s you, you may want to plan a few Dry January 2022 experiences so you can stay social without the booze. Between the mocktail classes and non-boozy brunches, there’s a...
FOOD & DRINKS
themanual.com

Non-alcoholic Drinks to Have During Dry January

For many people, the holidays are a time of extra indulgence, social gatherings, and celebration, all of which can involve more imbibing than you’re used to or that feels healthy. Dry January offers an opportunity to reset and step away from alcohol for the month, which can do wonders for your health and give you a chance to re-examine your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
advertisernewsnorth.com

Community Survey: Are you doing ‘Dry January’ this year?

The holiday season is quickly coming to a close. And for some, that means a fresh start by participating in “Dry January,” a challenge to consume no alcohol for the entire month. Some do it to “detox” after all of the indulging, imbibing, and holiday cheers-ing that goes...
LIFESTYLE
West Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Drying out in January and beyond

A lot of people drink more than they normally do during the holiday season. Between the wines, seasonal beers, festive mixed drinks and party punches, it's no wonder people might go a little overboard. But after New Year's Day, when it's time to get back into a normal routine, some people decide it's also time to dry out.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy