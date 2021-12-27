ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s ‘Bigbug’ Being Released By Netflix … In February?

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeah, this definitely looks like a Jean-Pierre Jeunet movie. Academy Award-nominated “Amelie” and “A Very Long Engagement” filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet is back with his latest film, “Bigbug.” The artificial intelligence comedy is set to...

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Power of the Dog; Nightmare Alley; Limited Series: Only Murders in the Building; True Story

Benedict Cumberbatch certainly does a lot of glowering in The Power of the Dog. As Phil, one of two brothers who own a ranch in 1925 Montana (the other brother being Jesse Plemons as George), Cumberbatch glowers at his subservient ranch hands and his all-too-kind brother George, but reserves most of his glowering for widow and innkeeper Kirsten Dunst’s Rose (as well as her sensitive young son Peter, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee). After Phil and his ranch hands take turns humiliating Rose and Peter during a stay at their inn, George becomes quite taken with Rose, and after a gentle “whirlwind” courtship, George and Rose marry and move out to the ranch, where Phil does his utmost to sabotage the marriage, disheartening and demoralizing Rose—and accelerating those efforts when he learns of her susceptibility to spirits (not the ghost variety). Meanwhile a very concerned Peter is similarly treated by Phil, until he sees Phil in a secluded spot and…let’s just say what Phil has been trying to hide from his manly men won’t be too shocking. And if you’re paying attention, the subsequent events shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise—though the muted execution by writer and director Jane Campion dilutes some of the impact of the concluding scenes.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award
TVGuide.com

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Meet the cast who will play the Avatar and your faves from the Water Tribes and Fire Nation. One of the most beloved animated series of all time is returning to the small screen, though in an entirely different format. Netflix is developing a live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon's animated show that first aired in 2005. It's a series that has been celebrated by children and adults alike, and one often praised for introducing heavy themes in a kid-friendly way and thoughtfully drawing from influences from Asian and Indigenous cultures.
TV SERIES
Collider

Steven Soderbergh's 'KIMI' Receives February Release Date on HBO Max

Director Steven Soderbergh is back to his usual ways. After un-retiring in the most dramatic fashion some years ago, the filmmaker has been pounding out new movies and shows with even more regularity than before. The latest in his ongoing deal with HBO Max, a thriller titled KIMI, will arrive on the streaming service on February 10, 2022.
MOVIES
PCGamesN

The Witcher season 2 release time – here’s when the Netflix series goes live

We tend to stick to actual videogames here at PCGamesN – we let our friends at The Digital Fix handle the broader entertainment coverage. But if you’re a fan of PC gaming, there’s a pretty good chance you’re looking forward to The Witcher season two on Netflix, even though it’s technically based on the book series. So let’s break down when you can expect The Witcher season two release time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
WSOC Charlotte

Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 release date

One year after the first season of “Bridgerton” was released, Netflix has announced the release date for the second season. Netflix announced the show will premiere on March 25, 2022. A clip of the announcement, posted on YouTube, features the cast reading the announcement. The show, based on...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Top 10: All Other Films Looking Up At ‘Don’t Look Up’; ‘The Witcher’ Beguiles TV Side

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!! No, it’s a … comet heading right toward us!!! Adam McKay’s star-laden Don’t Look Up leads the Netflix Top 10 movie list for the week ending December 26, as viewers sat tight and assessed to the tune of 111 million hours in the pic’s first week. In the film, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Jean-Marc Vallée’s Death is Crushing

If you noticed, I haven’t written anything about the death of 58-year-old filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée. Right now, it’s a little too hard to convey how I feel. I knew Jean-Marc during my film days in Montreal and he was a very sweet and gentle man. A gifted filmmaker, sure, but just a great person. I honestly don’t quite think he got his due as a filmmaker in the industry, sure he had his fair share of successes, but I really believe the best was yet to come for him. You could already see the massive talent in his debut, the underrated Canadian classic C.R.A.Z.Y and the way he shaped maternal angst into poetry in “Big Little Lies.” He was a filmmaker who kept refining his naturalistic approach — especially handheld cameras and long takes — with radical editing that transformed his imagery into a series of montage-inspired tableaus. Dying at 58 is already a tragedy, but doing so with so much unexplored potential is crushing. He will sorely be missed.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ is Netflix’s #1 Movie in 88 of 89 Countries

Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” is not only a massive hit for Netflix, but it’s also a movie that mainstream audiences seem to be liking. It’s not that surprising that a populist movie with an A-list cast has become a major streaming hit, but audiences seem to be genuinely liking it.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix In February 2022

We’re still several weeks away from February 2022, but Netflix is already revealing some of the best Netflix shows and movies to watch during the second month of the year. We already know which new Netflix movies and shows are coming in January 2022—well, most of them anyway. Luckily, we don’t have to wait too long to see what’s coming up in February 2022. New seasons of a bunch of returning shows will be coming to Netflix in February. We’re also getting a couple of new Netflix shows you need to check out during the month.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy