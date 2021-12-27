Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s ‘Bigbug’ Being Released By Netflix … In February?

Benedict Cumberbatch certainly does a lot of glowering in The Power of the Dog. As Phil, one of two brothers who own a ranch in 1925 Montana (the other brother being Jesse Plemons as George), Cumberbatch glowers at his subservient ranch hands and his all-too-kind brother George, but reserves most of his glowering for widow and innkeeper Kirsten Dunst’s Rose (as well as her sensitive young son Peter, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee). After Phil and his ranch hands take turns humiliating Rose and Peter during a stay at their inn, George becomes quite taken with Rose, and after a gentle “whirlwind” courtship, George and Rose marry and move out to the ranch, where Phil does his utmost to sabotage the marriage, disheartening and demoralizing Rose—and accelerating those efforts when he learns of her susceptibility to spirits (not the ghost variety). Meanwhile a very concerned Peter is similarly treated by Phil, until he sees Phil in a secluded spot and…let’s just say what Phil has been trying to hide from his manly men won’t be too shocking. And if you’re paying attention, the subsequent events shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise—though the muted execution by writer and director Jane Campion dilutes some of the impact of the concluding scenes.

