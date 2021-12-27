ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Depleted Lightning lean on goaltending vs. struggling Canadiens

atlanticcitynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning are having to overcome much adversity, and more has been added in the past 24 hours. Holding the top spot in the Atlantic Division, the Lightning learned that when -- perhaps if -- they host Montreal on Tuesday night as the NHL reopens play, they will do...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

ABC30 Fresno

Viewers guide to Canadiens-Lightning, Coyotes-Sharks on ESPN+

The NHL returns to action Tuesday after the league took an extended holiday break due to increased COVID-19 cases. There haven't been any games played since Dec. 21. The ESPN+ exclusive schedule continues on Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Montreal Canadiens and then the San Jose Sharks hosting the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lightning rally late, beat Canadiens in OT as NHL returns

Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night in the first NHL game following an extended holiday break. Perry got the equalizer with 19.7 seconds left in...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Brayden Point returns, Paul Byron remains out as Lightning host Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning will get an important piece back in the lineup ahead of their first game back from the extended holiday break. Star centre Brayden Point will return to the lineup Tuesday night when the Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens. Point has been out of the lineup since...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Stars, Canadiens, Lightning, Sharks, Golden Knights

We’re back with the NHL Stat Corner now that hockey has finally returned. These stats and milestones are brought to you from the games that trickled in before the pause and from the first day back. You will see less of some of the teams that have been affected more by COVID-19, but it also allows the opportunity for a lot of players to get into the NHL lineups and make an impact. There’s much to cover, so enjoy.
NHL
NHL

Lightning defeat Canadiens in OT in first NHL game after break

TAMPA -- Brayden Point scored twice in his return from injury and Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Tuesday in the first NHL game after the holiday break. Victor Hedman gathered a...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning prevail over Canadiens in their 12th overtime game this season

TAMPA — The Canadiens’ first trip to Amalie Arena since the Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup in July was very different than that memorable night. These teams already are going in different directions, with the Lightning leading the league in points and Montreal more likely to land the No. 1 overall draft pick. But they both have been affected by COVID-19.
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Canadiens 4 - OT

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's OT win over Montreal on Tuesday. Maybe it was due to the fact that both teams were utilizing several new players in the lineup. Or that they were coming off a holiday pause. Whatever the reason, neither side put together an especially tight defensive performance. Instead, there were plenty of scoring chances. Throw in some NHL firsts - first game played for Sean Day, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, and Corey Schueneman, first goal for Harvey-Pinard and Kale Clague, and first assist for Schueneman. Then there were the two third period goals scored by David Savard and Corey Perry, players who skated for the other team last year. Finally, this game featured an electric return from injury by Brayden Point. So the Amalie Arena fans were treated to an exciting, entertaining, emotional night of hockey.
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Red Wings return to action vs. Capitals

The Washington Capitals were thrilled just to get back to playing hockey on Wednesday. Winning was a nice bonus and the Metropolitan Division leaders will try to keep that momentum going in Detroit on Friday. The Red Wings know the idle feeling all too well. The Caps hadn't played in...
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning as the NHL gets back to business on Tuesday night from the Amalie Arena. The Canadiens have really struggled this season and are in need of a win after losing 13 of their last 16 games. Meanwhile, the Lightning has been one of the hottest teams in the NHL, winning eight of their last nine games before the holiday break.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Solid start to build on for Lightning goaltender Max Lagace

TAMPA — With every Montreal shot that was turned away, goaltender Max Lagace looked more comfortable in net. Despite allowing four goals — two in the third period — his Lightning debut performance Tuesday night was notable, especially given the circumstances. With the league and the players’...
NHL

