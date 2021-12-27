ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Are Taking A Big Step In Their Relationship

By Kathryn Cook
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are one of those couples that you didn't realize you needed in your life. Zooey comes from a Hollywood background, while Jonathan and his twin brother, Drew Scott, became famous on reality television thanks to their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers." The seemingly unlikely couple met...

First comes love, then comes a dream home! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have taken the next step in their relationship: purchasing their first house as a couple. Scott, 43, detailed the duo’s journey to finding their forever home in an essay for his and brother Drew Scott’s magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, part of which was published on Monday, December 27. (The full Winter 2022 issue is available on January 7.)
