The backyard feeders of Mom Wells and brother Andrew, both along Midcoast Maine, have been blessed with the brilliant blue and orange of eastern bluebirds this winter. We have seen a few in scattered locations in the Augusta area, and birders have reported them at places like Penny Lake Preserve in Boothbay and other locations in the area. Seeing a bluebird still always gets us very excited. That’s partly because when we started birding in the 1970s, bluebirds were considered of conservation concern by many ornithologists. They were even included on a conservation watch list compiled by the National Audubon Society called the Blue List.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO