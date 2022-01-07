ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recycling

Regarding Extra Trash 01/03/2022 - 01/07/2022

 5 days ago

Please note that the provision for extra trash and recycling will be...

2022 Garbage Recycling and Bulk Trash Schedule for Tamarac

The City of Tamarac contracts with Waste Management of Florida, Inc. to provide all residential solid waste services including collection of household garbage, bulky waste, yard waste, and recycling. Trash Cans. Trash and recycling carts come in three sizes: 35-gallon, 65-gallon, and 95-gallon. Once per year, residents may select the...
TAMARAC, FL
The Independent

Train stations to get water dispensers in fight against plastic bottles

South Western Railway is installing water dispensers at three train stations in a bid to reduce the amount of single-use plastics thrown away by commuters.Vauxhall, Richmond, and Wimbledon, which are used by a combined 80,000 passengers a day, will all get ape2o water vending machines.Passengers will pay 25p for each half-litre of chilled and filtered water at the machines and fill-up using either their own containers, reducing the use of plastic bottles, or they can buy stainless steel plastic-free ape2o bottles.A total of 7.7 billion plastic water bottles are bought in the UK every year, with up to 80 per cent ending up in landfill...
TRAFFIC

