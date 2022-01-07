Regarding Extra Trash 01/03/2022 - 01/07/2022

South Western Railway is installing water dispensers at three train stations in a bid to reduce the amount of single-use plastics thrown away by commuters.Vauxhall, Richmond, and Wimbledon, which are used by a combined 80,000 passengers a day, will all get ape2o water vending machines.Passengers will pay 25p for each half-litre of chilled and filtered water at the machines and fill-up using either their own containers, reducing the use of plastic bottles, or they can buy stainless steel plastic-free ape2o bottles.A total of 7.7 billion plastic water bottles are bought in the UK every year, with up to 80 per cent ending up in landfill...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO