Agencies and Brands Invited to Submit Marketing Campaigns for Top Industry Honors. Entries are now open for the marketing industry’s prestigious BrandSmart Awards. This awards program was inspired by the “golden ratio” and created to celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results. Recognizing the very best of brand marketing from around the globe, the 2022 BrandSmart Awards is organized and presented by the American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the nation’s largest AMA chapter. Brands and agencies worldwide are encouraged to submit marketing campaigns in a variety of categories. Submissions will be accepted through Thursday, March 10, 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO