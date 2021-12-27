ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Fair Grounds Results Monday December 27th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

1st-$18,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds ,...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Monday, December 27th

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Optometrist Stunned: New Discovery Fixes Your Vision Naturally (Watch) Tinnitus? when the Ringing Won't Stop, Do This (It's Genius) Oregon Doctor: if You Have Tinnitus (Ear Ringing) Do This Immediately!. Oregon Seniors...
STERLINGTON, LA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:36a 1 new machine groomed 52 - 52 base 37 of 55 trails, 67% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 9:08a powder machine groomed 45 - 55 base 25 of 65 trails 38% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
LIFESTYLE
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday December 27th

We start the last week of 2021 with more warmth through the area but by the time the Big Country rings in the New Year for the weekend, things will return to season with cooler weather and even some possible rain chances. For the rest of your Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high up around 81 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the southwest. For tonight, we will look for mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Grounds

Comments / 0

Community Policy