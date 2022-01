When Pitt played No. 5 Utah in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl, a future first round quarterback on Pitt’s roster didn’t play. The circumstance between Kenny Pickett opting out of the 2021 Peach Bowl, and Joe Flacco not playing in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl are quite contrasting, but it is one of the only similarities between the two Pitt teams to play in BCS/New Year’s Six Bowls since the turn of the century.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO