Some of the rapid at-home Covid tests Americans use can not pick up the new Omicron variant, Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, said. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation that his team currently is investigating available rapid tests to determine which are not as accurate for the new strain, with mixed results.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO