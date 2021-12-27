ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury goes into the NHL’s COVID-19

By PHIL THOMPSON Chicago Tribune
The Southern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury into COVID-19 protocol Monday. He’s the second Hawk to go on the COVID list since Calvin de Haan went in a week ago. De Haan was removed Monday. The Hawks...

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Fleury named Unmasked Goalie of the Year

Winning Vezina Trophy with Golden Knights, adjusting technique after trade to Blackhawks earn him award. Marc-Andre Fleury may seem like an obvious choice as the winner of the 2021 Unmasked Goalie of the Year, but the reasons for selecting him go beyond winning his first Vezina Trophy, voted as the top goalie in the NHL on June 29 or becoming the third goalie in NHL history to win 500 games on Dec. 9.
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Delia
Person
Jeremy Colliton
Person
Brett Connolly
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out on taxi squads, Olympic decision

Brad Marchand isn’t shy to speak his mind and he's done just that again. The Boston Bruins star forward posted a statement on social media Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the NHL’s recent decision on taxi squads and withdrawing from participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. Marchand’s...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin enters NHL's COVID-19 protocols

A broken foot kept Jonas Brodin out of the Wild's last outdoor game, a 6-1 win over Chicago in the Stadium Series on Feb. 21, 2016, that Brodin watched from the locker room at TCF Bank Stadium. "That was not fun," he said recently. "That was tough to miss that...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#Covid#The Rockford Icehogs
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras placed into NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

IRVINE — Trevor Zegras, the Ducks’ second-leading scorer and a top rookie of the year candidate, tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the NHL’s protocols Tuesday. He must now quarantine for 10 days and test negative before he’s allowed to return to practice or play in a game.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Health
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
The Southern

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ back-to-back wins

The Chicago Bulls are barreling into the new year on a winning streak after picking up consecutive wins on consecutive nights against the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks. With 11 players back from COVID-19 protocols, the roster is beginning to return to normal. But the Bulls still had to fare without coach Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball, Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley as the outbreak continues to sweep through the league.
NBA
Daily Herald

Blackhawks' Lacquette becomes NHL's 1st First Nations scout

EDMONTON, Alberta -- When Brigette Lacquette first heard from the Chicago Blackhawks, she didn't think the message was real. It was, and it arrived at a perfect time. Lacquette became the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team when she was hired by the Blackhawks this year. Making...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy