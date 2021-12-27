SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 - ORGO

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z; ZG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Seattle Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01567, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

