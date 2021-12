The United States Department of Agriculture has approved a request to extend emergency food funding for South Carolina families through the month of January. All recipients of SNAP benefits will be given the maximum benefit allotment based on their household size, regardless of income. The USDA estimates that in January nearly 304,000 households will receive emergency allotments and the agency will hand out over $54 million dollars in emergency benefits during that time which is about $180 per family.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO