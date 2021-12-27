ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 27 Dec 2021

By Forex Crunch
 3 days ago

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the GBP/USD pair. We...

Comments / 0

US Dollar Index Price Posts Mild Gains as Risk Appetite Reduces

DXY holds the previous day’s recovery from a multi-day low. Geopolitics and Omicron support the demand for the dollar as safety. An empty calendar, a year-end liquidity crisis, and the lifting of restrictions on Japanese bonds are added to the trading filters. During the morning trading hours of Friday in Asia, the US Dollar Index … Continued.
USD/CAD Forecast: Bears Hit 3-Week Lows as US Oil Firms up

The USD/CAD accepts bids to refresh its multi-day low for the third day in a row. Geopolitical concerns and cautious optimism about Omicron support the oil price. Curfews have been imposed in Quebec to stop the spread of the virus, and reports from the US indicate a high number of Covid cases. The USD/CAD price … Continued.
GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers eye a drop below 1.3400

GBP/USD has started to edge lower toward the lower limit of trading range. Renewed dollar strength is weighing on the pair ahead of the New Year holiday. UK PM Johnson will reportedly assess Omicron data next Monday. GBP/USD has reversed its direction after climbing to its highest level in more...
EUR/USD Price Plunges as Greenback Firms, Bulls Rejected by 1.1330

The EUR/USD pair failed to confirm a potential further growth, so the current sell-off is natural. Better than expected US data may boost the USD. A larger downwards movement will be confirmed by a valid breakdown below the former lower low. The EUR/USD price drops like a rock at the time of writing as the … Continued.
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3431; (P) 1.3465; (R1) 1.3521; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current development suggests that corrective fall from 1.4248 has completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Further rise should be seen to 1.3570 support turned resistance. Sustained break there will further affirm this bullish case and target 1.3833 resistance next. On the downside, break of 1.3375 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.
BTC/USD Forex Signal: Rebound Possible Ahead of Options Expiry

Buy the BTC/USD pair and add a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 46,000. Sell the BTC/USD and add a take-profit at 46,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. The BTC/USD pair remained under pressure on Thursday morning as demand for Bitcoin remained sluggish. The pair is trading at 47,615, which is about 10% below its highest level this week.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in Charge Around 0.7250 amid Weak USD

The AUD/USD pair is pulling back from an intraday high while remaining at a 6-week high. Mixed news and a busy calendar are depressing market sentiment. Prime Minister Morrison convenes an extraordinary cabinet meeting due to record cases in Australia. The AUD/USD price analysis shows bullish behavior as the USD weakens with the fall in … Continued.
Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD has reached the short-term upside target at 1.1367. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 1.1300 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1400. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After completing the ascending wave at 1.3504, GBPUSD is falling to break 1.3457...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Reaching Towards Crucial 1.35 Handle

The British pound rallied again on Wednesday to reach towards the crucial 1.35 handle. The 1.35 handle is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, and at that point I would anticipate seeing a bit of exhaustion. Nonetheless, this is the wrong time of year to get overly aggressive in any direction, so I think will have to see how the market behaves at the 1.35 level.
GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers lose interest near 1.3500

GBP/USD has turned south after testing 1.3500 on Wednesday. Downward correction could extend if 1.3440 support turns into resistance. Buyers are likely to try to reclaim control as long as 1.3400 holds. GBP/USD has reversed its direction after rising to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3505...
USD/JPY Price Looking to Break 115.00 as USD Firms up

The USD/JPY pair tries to confirm its breakout before resuming its swing higher. A new higher high could activate further growth towards the 150% line. Dropping and stabilizing below the R1 and under the upside line may announce a deeper drop. The USD/JPY price is trading at 114.80 at the time of writing below, 114.94 … Continued.
AUD/USD Forex Signal: AUD To Drop After Testing Resistance

Sell AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. Buy the AUD/USD and set atake-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. The AUD/USD pair retreated slightly on Wednesday morning amid low volumes. The pair is trading at 0.7230, which is about 0.50% below the highest level this week.
AUD/USD Outlook: Omicron to Weigh on Aussie Bulls, Capped by 0.7250

AUD/USD bounces amid mounting Omicron concerns in Australia. DXY traders remain on hold during simple trading. A focus on US economic data is giving new vigor to trade. The outlook for the AUD/USD pair is slightly bearish as the price topped at 0.7260 and pared off some gains, falling for more than 40 pips. The … Continued.
USD/JPY Price Wobbling Under 115.00, Awaits Volatility to Return

On Wednesday, USD/JPY regained some positive momentum and slowly climbed back to its monthly high. The combination of factors can deter traders from bullish prices and limit upside potential. For future growth prospects, earnings must remain above 115.00. The USD/JPY price has built steady intraday gains and is back at the psychological level of 115.00 … Continued.
USD/CAD Price Struggling Below 1.28, Remains Flat as Year Ends

The USD/CAD struggled to recover from more than a week’s lows. Despite sluggish dollar price movements, higher oil prices supported the Canadian dollar. The break below the bullish channel’s support will result in further short-term losses. The USD/CAD price lost modest intraday gains, the last trading around 1.2785 neutral before the European session. –Are you … Continued.
NZD/USD Price Looks Vulnerable Around 0.68 as USD Gaining Back

NZD/USD ended a two-day losing streak on Tuesday with some positive momentum. Bullish sentiment in the markets provided a tailwind for the riskier Kiwi. Intraday buying was encouraged by weak dollar demand, although the lack of liquidity warrants caution. During the early European session, the NZD/USD price hovered around the daily high of 0.6810. The … Continued.
GBP/USD analysis: Trades almost flat

Since the middle of December 23, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been trading sideways between the 1.3400 mark and a resistance zone above 1.3420. The sideways trading could be explained by the lack of direction caused by the holiday season. If the GBP/USD breaks the resistance of the 1.3423/1.3439...
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation to Continue

Buy the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. Set a sell-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1350. The EUR/USD pair moved sideways in the overnight session as US stocks continued their Santa Claus rally. The pair is trading at 1.1323, where it has been in the past few days.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Holidays Affecting Performance

The GBP/USD attempted to recover from 2021 lows in the last week of trading before the holidays, hitting major technical milestones along the way in what may be a temporary effort by the pound to draw a line under a six-month vortex of losses. At the beginning of last week's trading, the currency pair fell to the 1.3173 support level before recovering in the rest of the week's trading to the 1.3438 resistance level and settling around the 1.3405 level at the time of writing. The recovery of the currency pair came in conjunction with the weakness of the US dollar and the pace of risk appetite on the part of investors amid optimistic reports about the strength of the Omicron variant.
