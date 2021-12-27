Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 27 Dec 2021

The GBP/USD attempted to recover from 2021 lows in the last week of trading before the holidays, hitting major technical milestones along the way in what may be a temporary effort by the pound to draw a line under a six-month vortex of losses. At the beginning of last week's trading, the currency pair fell to the 1.3173 support level before recovering in the rest of the week's trading to the 1.3438 resistance level and settling around the 1.3405 level at the time of writing. The recovery of the currency pair came in conjunction with the weakness of the US dollar and the pace of risk appetite on the part of investors amid optimistic reports about the strength of the Omicron variant.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO