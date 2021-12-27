Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 27 Dec 2021

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3431; (P) 1.3465; (R1) 1.3521; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current development suggests that corrective fall from 1.4248 has completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Further rise should be seen to 1.3570 support turned resistance. Sustained break there will further affirm this bullish case and target 1.3833 resistance next. On the downside, break of 1.3375 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.
