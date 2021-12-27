ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 - RAAS

By Levi, Korsinsky, LLP
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ALERT: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RVNC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 8, 2022, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-09585 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 10, 2021 and assigned to Judge Edward J. Davila, the Revance Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Revance Therapeutics along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Moore Kuehn Encourages NEOG, CLAQ, VRS, and HXOH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, VG, GFED, GCP, STXB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis") (NASDAQ: ORGO). The action charges Organogenesis with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Organogenesis's materially misleading statements to the public, Organogenesis's investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cloopen Group Holding Limited - RAAS

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Cloopen and certain of...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the "Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the "Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the "Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BAIDU, INC. (NASDAQ: BIDU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Regarding Trading in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Baidu Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Llp#Levi Korsinsky#Llp Reminds Shareholders#The Company Rrb#Raas#Company#District Court
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

T. ROWE PRICE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF OAK HILL ADVISORS

Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. (OHA), a leading alternative credit manager. The acquisition, which was announced on October 28, 2021, accelerates T. Rowe Price's expansion into alternative credit markets, complementing its existing global platform and ongoing strategic investments in its core investments and distribution capabilities.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

What Is a Private Trust Company?

A private trust company or family trust company is an estate planning tool that can be used to preserve wealth. This type of trust entity is most often used by high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. For example, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Private Trust Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Elkay Releases Second Corporate Responsibility Report

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay, a global leader in plumbing and water delivery products and custom commercial interiors, is pleased to announce the launch of their second Corporate Responsibility report. "At Elkay, our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility is evidenced in all we do," said...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy