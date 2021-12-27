ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What were the most searched terms on Google in 2021?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kevin Accettulla
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2ps0_0dWuEOHe00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) — Google has released its most searched terms in 2021.

Each year, Google releases a list of the most popular search terms broken down by different categories. The most-searched terms overall were NBA, DMX , Gabby Petito , Kyle Rittenhouse , and Brian Laundrie .

The top news searches were Mega Millions, AMC stock, stimulus check, Georgia Senate race, and GME, according to Google.

The most-searched people were Kyle Rittenhouse , Tiger Woods , Alec Baldwin , Travis Scott , and Simone Biles , according to Google.

The top “how-to” searches for 2021 included “how to pronounce Dogecoin,” “how to pronounce Michael Jackson, “how to be eligible for stimulus check,” “how to be more attractive,” and “how to style straight leg jeans.”

Here are the most-searched Christmas cookies by state

As for musicians and bands, Google said the most-searched terms were Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen , Adele, The Weeknd, and Dr. Dre.

The most-searched memes included Bernie Sanders’ mittens , Twisted Tea, and Squid Games , according to Google. “COVID vaccine near me” and “COVID testing near me” were the top two searches for “near me,” according to Google.

Olivia Rodrigo had two of the most-searched songs with “Driver’s License” and “good 4 u,” while the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Lakers were the most-searched sports teams.

View the entire list of top searches by visiting Google Trends .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Adele
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Bernie Sanders
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#Nba#Dmx#Amc#Georgia Senate#Gme#Covid#The Boston Red Sox#Los Angeles Lakers#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday on Nicholson Street in Norfolk's Young Terrace area

A man was shot Sunday afternoon on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EwOFi4. Man shot Sunday on Nicholson Street in Norfolk's Young Terrace area. Local healthcare groups hosting vaccine, testing clinics as New Year approaches. Crews working to remove family of bears from tree...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
WAVY News 10

Virginia man arrested after woman stabbed at Leesburg Premium Outlets

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A 34-year-old Bristow man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 27-year-old woman at the Leesburg Premium Outlets on Tuesday. Around 4:30 p.m. the Leesburg Police Department received a report that a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed at the outlets near suite 1173. The caller said the male suspect fled on foot towards Sycamore Hill behind the outlets and was armed with a knife.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia Dec. 28 COVID-19 update: Cases at record levels and still climbing; hospitalizations see big increase

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/32sfzLk. Virginia Dec. 28 COVID-19 update: Cases at record levels and still climbing; hospitalizations see big increase. NSU to take extra precautions for upcoming spring semester amid COVID-19 surge. Hospital Heroes: Supply Chain Management. Newport News police take person with violent felony...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy