Virginia Tech men’s basketball game at NC postponed due to COVID protocols
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFXR) – On Monday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball game — which was scheduled for Wednesday at North Carolina — has been postponed because of the pandemic.
According to the ACC, the game was postponed because Virginia Tech is under coronavirus protocols and currently adhering to the rules outlined within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report .Hokies tour lower Manhattan before first practice in NYC ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
The ACC says it plans to reschedule the game after conducting its modified 2021-22 COVID-19 game rescheduling policy .
Click here to check out the latest 2021-22 Virginia Tech men's basketball schedule.
