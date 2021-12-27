ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of iQIYI, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 31, 2022 - IQ

By Levi, Korsinsky, LLP
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQ) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021. You are hereby notified that...

