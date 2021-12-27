ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 Closes at Record; Investors Eye Santa Rally; Omicron Concern Persists

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppqYg_0dWuDBm000

U.S. stocks traded higher Monday, following on from another record for the S&P 500 last Thursday, as investors cautiously track global Covid infections into the traditionally quiet, but often bullish, post Christmas week.

Wall Street is largely holding onto gains since the omicron variant was first identified in late last month, with the S&P 500 up around 0.5% since Nov. 24. But accelerating case rates, alongside warnings of complacency from health officials, are starting to find their way into equity market analysis.

China, in fact, is in the throes of its biggest spike in Covid cases in nearly two years, as the newly-identified omicron variant continues its rapid acceleration through major economies around the world, triggering flight cancellations, new restrictions on business and upheaval in professional and collegiate athletics.

Trading volumes are likely to be thin this week, however, and a lack of top-tier data releases could keep stocks in a tight range over the five-day stretch heading into New Year's Eve, when markets will close at 2:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time.

Still, Wall Street is looking to extend its so-called Santa Claus rally, where stocks generally rise over the final five trading days over Christmas and the the first two sessions of the following year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday closed at 36,302.38, up 0.98%, or almost 352 points. The S&P 500 rose 65 points, or 1.38%, to 4791.19, extending Thursday's record.

The Nasdaq Composite finished almost 218 points, or 1.39%, higher at 15,871.26. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields slipped to 1.48%.

Retail stocks saw some action today, following data from Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report showing holiday sales surged the most in nearly two decades this season. Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report stock tacked on 2.7% to $25.81 while Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Nordstrom, Inc. Report was 2% higher at $22.15.

Overall retail sales for the period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 rose 8.5% from last year, Mastercard said in its SpendingPulse report, lead by an 11% leap in online shopping.

Airlines, however, are likely to remain in the red after a weekend of Christmas travel chaos that saw global carriers cancel nearly 5,000 flights. The cancellations sparked travel chaos from Tokyo to Toronto, amid the worldwide surge in Covid infections that crippled staffing levels.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report shares were marked 0.8% lower at $38. American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report eased 0.5% to $18.17 while United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report slipped 0.7% lower to $44.58.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.25% higher to $612.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $88.90 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Airlines Group#Mastercard Incorporated#United Airlines Holdings#U S Airlines#Omicron Concern#Covid#Treasury#Ma#Macy S Inc Report#Nordstrom Inc
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.17% higher to $299.98 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's seventh consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.60 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks End Lower One Day After Record Close

Stocks finished lower Thursday, one day ahead of the last trading day of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 90 points, or 0.25%, to 36,398, while the S&P 500 lost 0.030% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.16%. The Dow and the S&P 500 both reached intraday highs.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. A survey released Friday showed Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. Hong Kong jumped...
WORLD
Reuters

Futures dip in quiet trading as new year beckons

Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, even as Wall Street's main indexes looked to finish the year with handsome gains for the third time in a row, supported by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation. Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy