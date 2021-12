HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews were kept busy with two more fires Wednesday afternoon. That is on top of the fire they had early Wednesday morning. The first afternoon call came in at 12:22 p.m. as crews responded to 315 William Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found a 20 x 25 detached garage, fully involved. Crews began fire operations and implemented measures to protect a house to the west. Initial fire attack operations were hampered due to explosions from stored fireworks and structural instability of the building. The fire was brought under control at approximately 12:50 p.m. No occupant or firefighter injuries were reported.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO