ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 - HOOD

By Levi, Korsinsky, LLP
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted in July...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ALERT: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RVNC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 8, 2022, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-09585 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 10, 2021 and assigned to Judge Edward J. Davila, the Revance Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Revance Therapeutics along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MARA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MARA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 15, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
The Press

SHARHEOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - Z; ZG

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z; ZG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Seattle Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01567, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Moore Kuehn Encourages NEOG, CLAQ, VRS, and HXOH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, VG, GFED, GCP, STXB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ON24, Inc. Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24") (NYSE: ONTF). The action charges ON24 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). As a result of ON24's materially misleading statements made in connection with the company's registration statement and prospectus, investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the "Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the "Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the "Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of McAfee Corp. to a Group of Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased McAfee Corp. ("McAfee" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCFE) stock prior to November 8, 2021. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Plaintiffs#Llp#Levi Korsinsky#A Class Action Lawsuit#Robinhood Markets#Company#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Entrepreneur

The Woman in Private Equity

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Win PE is a not-for-profit platform, which promotes transformation in the investing world in favour of gender diversity. Nupur Garg is also a Private Equity Investor and Independent Board Member. Currently, she is on the Investment Committee of 3 LPs and through them, invested in a number of PE-VC funds in India and globally these include NIIF, DGGF and Govt of India's FFS managed by SIDBI.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy