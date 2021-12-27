ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Steele, PhD

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO and Managing Director at UBH of oregon, LLC. DBA Cedar HIlls Hospital. In the...

hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
The Verge

A program for cheaper internet for low-income Americans launches today

Starting today, eligible US residents can apply for help with their internet bills under the new Affordable Connectivity Program. The program launched today with $14.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in November. Households can apply to take up to $30 a month off their internet service bill. For...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
The Free Press - TFP

AdventHealth Tampa Welcomes Its First Baby Of 2022

TAMPA, FL. – AdventHealth’s largest hospital in Tampa Bay, AdventHealth Tampa, has delivered its first baby of 2022!. According to AdventHealth, Baby Jaquon Edwards Junior was born today at 1:49 am. Baby Edwards arrived weighing 7lbs 5 ounces and measured 21.5 inches in length. “Mom and baby are...
bizjournals

Push for better fiber should urge commercial building owners to action

At the beginning of October, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced near completion on two projects totaling $95 million that will add 220 miles of fiber optic cable under the highway. The new infrastructure marks a major communications system upgrade that will back up the turnpike’s at-capacity microwave towers, boost connectivity and support automated tolling capabilities. In a similar leveling up of infrastructure, cities across the nation are entering into public-private partnerships to move forward with creating their own networks to bring better internet to downtown thoroughfares, business parks or in the case of Pittsburgh, to connect city-owned buildings via a unified fiber network.
Erie Times News

United Way of Erie County names new VP of finance

Sally Opferbeck has been named vice president of finance and administration for the United Way of Erie County. In her new role, she will be responsible for all accounting, finance and treasury functions as well as for developing and maintaining the financial infrastructure of the United Way. Born in Baghdad, Iraq, Opferbeck lived for 17...
The Register-Guard

Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 1: Vaccine or pill? Uninformed or misinformed?

OK, lots of the anti-vaxxers used the argument that these new COVID-19 vaccines are too new and untested to be trusted. Now that Pfizer and Merck medications are available like Pfizer’s Paxlovid, it looks like this will significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. People are clamoring to check out availability of these very new and very untried medications. So, you are willing to try the untried treatment for a disease that you could have prevented by taking a very well-researched and vetted vaccination?
